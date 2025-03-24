Suns Star Ranks as Top NBA Trade Target
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are just a few games removed from an offseason that is sure to be full of trade rumors, drama and speculation.
Kevin Durant figures to be at the head of those conversations.
Durant - with just one year remaining on his deal with Phoenix after this season - was nearly traded at the deadline to the Golden State Warriors before the player himself rejected the deal.
Durant reportedly wasn't too happy with not being informed about the talks until later in the process, and all signs heavily point to a split between the star forward and Phoenix once their season eventually ends.
Bleacher Report named Durant as the top NBA trade target for teams this summer:
"Given Durant's prodigious talent, that sounds like a reasonable request. Even if the 36-year-old is no longer at his apex, he's still one of the best net-shredders in the business. His 26.4 scoring average is seventh-best in the league, and he's one of only three top-20 scorers—along with Jokić and Karl-Anthony Towns—shooting at least 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three," wrote Zach Buckley.
"Durant would only appeal to win-now teams, but any team in that category should consider him their top priority. He's not just a magical scorer; he's also perhaps the easiest-to-fit superstar this league has ever seen. He might tire of his hoops home sooner than some would like, but he'll be an elite offensive force and versatile defender for as long as he's there."
The Suns are reportedly looking for three first-round picks for Durant this summer, according to The Arizona Republic.
There's no denying the impact Durant can have, as he just earned his 15th All-Star nod and can still clearly play at a high level.