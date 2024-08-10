Suns Star Kevin Durant Sets USA History for Gold Medals
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has accomplished something nobody else in men's basketball history has done.
With Team USA's win over France to win the 2024 Paris Olympics, Durant secured his fourth gold medal, setting a new record for top finishes at the event.
Durant previously won gold in 2012, 2016 and 2020 before accomplishing the feat this summer.
Many viewed this USA run as a "Last Dance" type of squad for guys such as LeBron James, Steph Curry and Durant before the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, where the team won't carry stars of the previous generation.
Team USA went undefeated through their run of play, which featured a perfect 3-0 sweep in group play before defeating Brazil, Serbia and France to win gold.
Durant also established himself as the United States' all-time leading scorer and rebounder for Olympic play.
The best part? Durant was featured in a bench role before starting in the final, thanks to a calf injury that held him back when Team USA was in exhibition play.
Eventually, Durant proved to be too crucial to not become a starter in the last - and most important - final game.
His track record in the NBA is equally impressive, earning numerous All-NBA and All-Star honors to pair with an MVP and two championships (both with the Golden State Warriors) to forge a career that will easily go in the Basketball Hall of Fame upon first opportunity.
Suns fans hope the success can continue when Durant - and teammate Devin Booker - return home to play for the Suns in the 2024-25 season.