Suns Star Kevin Durant Speaks on Return From Injury
PHOENIX -- The return of Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is here.
After missing a week with a sprained ankle, Durant is set to return tonight against the Utah Jazz - which is slated for a 7:30 PM AZ Time tip.
Durant was listed as probable on Phoenix's injury report but will play, as Durant told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin he had the green light tonight.
"Whatever coach needs me to do. I always say if he wants me to play 48, I'm here for that, but if he's trying to ease me back into the flow of things, that's cool. too. It's going to be up to me to adapt as a player regardless."
Durant also told Rankin that his ankle is, "Feeling as best as it's going to feel right now. True gauge is real game minutes. I'm looking forward to that."
The Suns desperately need Durant, who they're 1-9 without on the season. Phoenix hopes to stop a three-game losing streak against one of the league's worst teams in Utah.
Durant has missed a total of ten games this season that also includes a calf strain. When on the floor, he's been Phoenix's top player averaging 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per night. Durant has six 30-point games under his belt this season.
The Suns currently approach Friday with a 12-11 record and the West's No. 10 seed. The Jazz are just 5-18 on the season and have lost their last six-of-seven entering tonight.