Report: Suns Star Kevin Durant Wanted New York Knicks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are nearing a trade involving Kevin Durant, though the rest of the puzzle regarding the future Hall of Famer's next team still remains unsolved.
Recently, NBA insider Shams Charania reported three teams in the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets were atop Durant's list of preferred trade destinations.
"Those across the NBA have been made aware in recent days that those are the three teams that Durant would commit to long-term," said Charania.
"Durant is on an expiring $54.7 million deal for 2025-26, and the Suns have made clear to six-to-eight seriously interested teams that they will make the best deal for the franchise – even outside of his preferred list of Miami, San Antonio and Houston."
The New York Knicks would have been a fourth team to add on the list, though the Knicks reportedly weren't interested according to fellow NBA insider Marc Stein:
"Kevin Durant’s list of preferred trade destinations contains three teams. Yet it almost had four. The Stein Line has learned that the Knicks also would have featured on that list but were ultimately omitted when New York made it clear that it has decided against pursuing a trade for the NBA’s No. 8 all-time leading scorer."
Durant enters the final year of his contract after averaging 26.6 points per game in 2024-25. The perennial All-Star forward was nearly dealt to the Golden State Warriors at the past NBA trade deadline before the player himself said no.
The Knicks were somewhat floated as a possibility, and Suns fans surely would have embraced a return package involving Mikal Bridges, it doesn't appear the Big Apple is in any future plans for Durant or Phoenix.