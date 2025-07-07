Suns Star Reportedly Wants These 4 Teams
PHOENIX -- As the Phoenix Suns and Bradley Beal reportedly get closer to a buyout becoming reality, the two sides are set to part ways as free agency is officially underway.
Beal, in the event he does find himself on the open market, would like four teams as ideal destinations according to The Athletic:
"One week removed from the start of NBA free agency, most of the league is without cap space or the necessary exceptions it would take to give Beal that much money on a two-year contract. Various organizations Beal could consider can’t give him that much, either. According to a league source, the list of teams Beal has thought about includes the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks," wrote Fred Katz.
Beal has two years remaining on his current contract and is owed roughly $110 million over that stretch.
After Kevin Durant was traded, the Suns continue their hopes of completely retooling their roster with hopes of getting Beal out of town, which is something they weren't able to do thanks to his no-trade clause.
Phoenix - who hopes to get under the apron of the luxury tax - could make that happen in other ways according to Katz:
"The Suns could find other ways to dip below the second-apron payroll threshold, set at $207.8 million for 2025-26, about $20 million above the luxury tax," he wrote.
"They could negotiate a buyout with Beal, waive him, choose not to stretch his money and then trade, say, Royce O’Neale to another team without taking any money back. But a move like that would still leave the team above the tax. And Phoenix, league sources said, is trying to save tax dollars."