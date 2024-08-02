Suns Star Shining in Different Role for Team USA

Inside The Suns

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has excelled in his new role for Team USA.

Donnie Druin

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Devin Booker (15) and center Anthony Davis (14) celebrate in the fourth quarter against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is used to putting up fairly strong scoring numbers each night in the NBA.

That hasn't quite transpired to Team USA's Olympic run thus far, though Booker has managed to find other ways to not only stay on the floor, but also make just as big of an impact:

“He’s probably the guy who has been the most adaptable to go from a different role in the NBA to a new one here,” Team USA coach Steve Kerr said (h/t The Arizona Republic).

“He’s such a big scorer in the league, but just like in Tokyo, he’s adapted to being an on-ball guy, ball mover. The offense clicks when he’s out there, the defense is really good. ... That’s why he’s started every game and seems to be good with any combination."

Booker has been a staple in all of Team USA's exhibition and Olympic group games thus far, as the Americans have already secured a spot in the quarterfinals ahead of Saturday's final match against Puerto Rico.

Booker has been a key player away from the ball, as guys such as LeBron James, Steph Curry and Suns co-star Kevin Durant have dominated the box score. Booker's movement and overall basketball IQ have been crucial in Team USA's success.

Booker's been dubbed the "unsung hero" for the U.S., though he says he's just simply being prepared.

"You never know when your moment is going to be," Booker said.

"I try to be solid all around even if it's not scoring the ball. Just defending at a high level, making sure everybody is involved and making sure there is space for guys to do what they do."

