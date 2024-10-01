Suns' Star Trio Looks to Take Next Jump
PHOENIX -- The first preseason contest for the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns is just days away - as the opener is Sunday night in Los Angeles against the Lakers.
As 2024 Media Day is behind us, the major topic of discussion will continue to be the "big three" that was formed in June of last year with the clear intent of creating a historically great offense.
Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all plan on taking their games to the next level.
The debut season of the trio of star players lead to mixed results - as there were moments of brilliance across the 82-game slate, but the untimely playoff exit ultimately made the campaign a failure.
Despite the moments of uncertainty and disappointment last season and throughout the offseason, there are certainly signs that point towards the three taking a massive step forward in the upcoming season.
Devin Booker
The late, great Al McCoy will be a driving force for the Suns during the season - but it will perhaps be especially personal for the 10th-year Sun.
Booker's close relationship with the broadcasting legend was a huge topic during his time with media, and it was very clear how devastated the franchise player was that McCoy couldn't witness the franchise he so loved win an NBA title.
Booker also spoke on the addition of Tyus Jones - both how it can impact his role and how it sent shockwaves through the
“We can say it how it is: We got him for a steal. I remember the news broke when we were at [Team] USA, and all the guys in the locker room were like, 'Man, how did y'all get that done?” Those were the words of Booker when speaking on one of the most recent acquisitions by Phoenix - and he expanded on how Jones will be able to maximize himself - along with the rest of the squad.
Outside of McCoy and on-court topics, Booker seems reinvigorated going into his age-29 season - he revealed that the second editions of his "Book" signature shoe line with Nike is in development, and it was very clear that the time off will serve him well in the coming months.
Coming off of the gold medal, seemingly returning to a more natural role, and expanding on a close rapport he has with his star teammates and is very likely to be intrinsically motivated to bring a first-ever title to Phoenix in 2025.
Kevin Durant
Durant is entering his age-36 season still at the peak of his powers - it truly feels as if his best days won't be behind him for several more seasons at this stage.
Durant hasn't taken a step back as a player - as evidenced by his play in Paris over the summer. He was also heaped with praise by Mat Ishbia, Josh Bartelstein, James Jones, and Mike Budenholzer - who tended to point towards how much love he has for the city.
Durant spoke on his appreciation for the city and how he looks forward to playing alongside this version of the Suns that will be noticeably different.
“It’s always good to add high IQ veterans. I’m looking forward to building with them.” said Durant, who also shouted out Phoenix in the process of convincing key free agents to sign with the franchise.
“The city of Phoenix helped us out as well. So many players love coming here, love playing here, love being here.”
Durant loves the city, sees himself growing as a player next to studs such as Jones, Monte Morris, and Bol Bol, and seems fully comfortable going into his second full season with the franchise.
Durant's impact has superseded the present, as his commitment to his craft has been a major influence to the next generation of key contributors for the Suns.
“That guy is good at basketball. He’s nice. It’s been a blessing to play with and against him," said rookie Ryan Dunn of Durant and his impressions throughout the offseason.
Durant's commitment to being not only the best bucket-getter in the league along with acting as a real mentor to the rookies and young players is even more reason to believe that we will continue to see a team that will be a factor in the Western Conference as long as he is around.
Expect Durant to be in Phoenix for the long haul - and he absolutely has his shot to immortalize himself in Suns history as his career winds down.
Bradley Beal
Beal - much like Booker and Durant - seems to be more comfortable going into year two with the franchise.
“I’m always going to be a team-first player. That’s priority number one. I can focus more on being Brad and who you guys know me to be," he said when asked about his role this season compared to last.
Beal notably sacrificed as much as anyone else last season, playing a jack-of-all-trades role - and never truly had a shot to get fully entrenched in a consistent spot under Frank Vogel.
The clearest part of his talk with the media was that he will largely be featured in an off-ball role on offense - but will also continue to get meaningful reps as an on-ball initiator, signifying a more consistent role usage wise under new coach Mike Budenholzer.
"Brad, I want to get you back to being the Brad Beal I coached against in Milwaukee," Beal said of what Budenholzer told him in a recent conversation the two had - where he also stressed that the increase in three-point volume has been a major point of interest.
Beal still has an All-Star ceiling - make no mistake about it. Budenholzer will do the absolute most to put the former 30-PPG scorer in the best positions to maximize his values - and he will continue to showcase his underrated defense/playmaking as what very well could be a season that he is the X-Factor of a title contending squad.
The Suns regular season debut is October 23 against the Los Angeles Clippers.