Suns Stay Flat in Final Power Rankings
The Phoenix Suns are limping as they get to the end of the regular season, but four games remain and they still have a shot to make it to the playoffs if they can turn things around quickly.
They will also need help from the Sacramento Kings and/or the Dallas Mavericks in order to have a chance to crack the Play-In Tournament.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann acknowledges Phoenix's place as a likely eliminee this week, placing them at No. 21 in his final power rankings of the regular season.
"The Suns haven’t been eliminated yet and they hold the head-to-head tie-breaker against the 10th-place Mavs, who they trail by two games in the loss column. But they’ve lost six straight and are now 2-14 (0-14 against teams that aren’t the Jazz) without Kevin Durant, who’s missed the last three games with a sprained ankle," Schuhmann writes.
The teams that rank below the Suns are the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz, all of whom have already been eliminated from postseason contention.
Expectations have just not met reality for the Suns this season, and that has been a massive disappointment given how much time and money the team has invested into itself.
Regardless of how this final week goes for the Suns, a dynamic offseason is on its way in the Valley, and it could result in a massive facelift for the team.
Before the season wraps up, the Suns will have matchups against the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Tuesday and Wednesday before the PHX Arena finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. For the final game of the season, the Suns will face off against the Kings on the road, potentially to determine who gets the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.