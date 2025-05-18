Suns Steal Three-Point Shooting Big Man in Mock Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is just over a month away, and the Phoenix Suns can go numerous directions with the No. 29 pick in the first round.
The Suns - after making a change at general manager - are nearing the hire of a new head coach, which should provide a road map of what the roster will look like moving into the 2025-26 season.
Phoenix moves into the offseason with several questions surrounding the likes of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, with their ultimate fates correlating to what the Suns may need in the draft if Phoenix truly does want to remain competitive with the potential departure of two star players.
Bleacher Report's latest mock draft has the Suns adding to their room of big men in Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud.
Suns Add Floor-Stretching Big Man in Mock Draft
"Maxime Raynaud was the clear best prospect on the floor during Wednesday's NBA combine scrimmage. The combination of 7'1" size, footwork and touch with both hands was too effective for any of the other projected second-rounders," wrote Jonathan Wasserman.
"But he also buried 67 threes this season. Raynaud's body, production, offensive skill and stretch-5 fit all scream pro, and now he's in strong position to crack the first round."
The Suns recently traded for Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards at the deadline and also took Oso Ighodaro in the second round of last year's draft in attempts to beef up their post play.
Raynaud played four seasons at Stanford and averaged 34.7% shooting from downtown. Last year, the Frenchman tallied 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game for the Cardinal.
More from his Yahoo! Sports scouting profile:
"Raynaud has leveled up every year at Stanford, turning into a player who pops 3s, slashes to the rim with a smooth handle, and makes eye-popping passes. As a talented passer who also offers solid defense, there’s little reason to think the Frenchman won’t carve out an NBA role."
It certainly sounds like a player the Suns could utilize moving into next season.