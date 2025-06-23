Suns Take Award-Winning Center in Mock Draft
The Phoenix Suns have a bit of an issue with their depth at the center position, but they can solve part of the problem in this week's NBA Draft.
The Suns hold the No. 29 overall pick in the first round, where they could try and find an experienced player that could play early in his rookie season.
ESPN's recent mock draft has the Suns taking Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner with the No. 29 overall selection.
"The Suns had some real holes to fill in their frontcourt, even before trading their 7-foot power forward Kevin Durant for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, a situation that's only been amplified," ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony wrote.
"The 23-year old Kalkbrenner, a four-time Big East defensive player of the year, looks more ready to help a team on the interior than most players in this draft range, being one of the best shot blockers in this class. The Suns will likely continue to be active in the coming days and could continue to make moves with their roster and increasing trove of first- and second-round picks, providing them significantly more flexibility than they've had as of late."
The Suns will likely lose out on Mason Plumlee and Bol Bol in free agency, so the team adding a center in the draft makes a lot of sense.
Kalkbrenner in particular is a decent fit for the Suns given his five years at Creighton. This past season with the Bluejays, Kalkbrenner averaged 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.
He was named First-team All-American for his efforts, making him one of the best players in college basketball.
It remains to be seen how his skills will translate on the pro level, but he certainly has the basketball IQ and talent worth taking a flier on with a late first-round pick.