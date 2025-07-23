Suns Top Pick Projected to Own Bench Role in Rookie Season
PHOENIX -- There's genuine excitement surrounding Phoenix Suns first-round pick Khaman Maluach.
Maluach dominated during his stint with the Duke Blue Devils at the college ranks and was made the No. 10 overall pick by Phoenix in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Maluach, widely seen as a high-upside project, likely won't be asked to be a starting force right away with Mark Williams in the fold - who also arrived via draft night, though he came from a trade with the Charlotte Hornets.
When projecting roles for each first-round pick, Bleacher Report firmly believes Maluach will begin his NBA career on the bench.
B/R: Suns' Top Rookie Will Begin Career on Bench
"Khaman Maluach's summer league debut explained why the Phoenix Suns traded for Mark Williams," wrote Jonathan Wasserman.
"The Duke product struggled with shotmaking, fouls and turnovers. Still, he should be able to give Phoenix an effective lob target and rim protection. In the short team, he'll rely on his physical tools for converting pick-and-rolls, putting back misses and contesting shots.
"But adding Williams suggests Phoenix plans to take it slower and think long-term with Maluach."
Maluach clearly displayed room for growth during Summer League play - though the talent clearly is there for first-year Suns coach Jordan Ott and his staff to develop him - which makes the Williams trade all the more important entering the 2025-26 season.
“Khaman is a transformational talent – a top-10 lottery pick with elite physical tools, disruptive defense, and limitless upside," Suns general manager Brian Gregory said shortly after the draft.
"His humility, relentless work ethic, and drive to improve will make an immediate impact on our team and in our community. With his mindset and the energy level that he competes with, Khaman has everything you need to secure success on and off the court.”
Though the term "bench player" carries some negative stigma around it - Maluach rightfully will sit and refine his craft until he's ready, and that's not a bad thing.