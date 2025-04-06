Suns Trade Idea Sends Kevin Durant to Western Conference Rival
The Phoenix Suns may have to hit the reset button this offseason, and that could result in trading future Hall-of-Fame forward Kevin Durant.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey cooks up a three-team trade idea between the Suns, San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets, where Durant heads to the Lone Star State to team up with Victor Wembanyama.
In the deal, the Suns get Nets center Nic Claxton, Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and three first-round picks from San Antonio.
"Nic Claxton has taken something of a step back in terms of advanced numbers this season, but he has more upside at the 5 than Nick Richards. He moves well for a big on the perimeter, protects the rim and can be a dangerous rim-running finisher," Bailey writes.
"Keldon Johnson is also having a down year, but he's only 25 and has shown flashes of real upside as a slasher. In 2022-23, he averaged 22.0 points and could relieve Booker of some of the pressure he'd be under as a scorer post-Durant.
"But the real get here, of course, is the draft capital.
"At his age and with his injury history, it's hard to imagine KD going for some eye-popping haul of picks, but San Antonio is among the teams that could justify parting with two or three.
"The Spurs already have a potential all-timer who has barely turned 21. And this deal has them keeping their own lottery pick this summer. A little focus on the present is fine for them."
The Spurs drafted Wembanyama and traded for De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings, so they could justify trading for Durant in order to get better quicker. The Suns don't have to rebuild, but a team with Booker as the lead next to an improved center in Claxton and a better wing in Johnson helps Phoenix forge a path towards getting back in the postseason next year.