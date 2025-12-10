Preview: Can Suns Upset Thunder in NBA Cup?

The Phoenix Suns are set to play the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Cup quarterfinal action tonight. Opening tip is slated for just past 5:30 PM MST with Peacock carrying the broadcast.

After the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic punched their ticket to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas this coming Saturday, the Suns hope to do the same.

The only thing standing in their way? An Oklahoma City team that's off to a historically good start with a 23-1 record -- something that's only been replicated twice else in league history. Their current average point differential of +16.2 is well above their previous record-setting mark of +12.9 last season, too.

Oklahoma City is currently top five in the following NBA team categories: points per game (2nd, 123), steals per game (2nd, 10), field goal percentage (3rd, 49.7%) and free throw percentage (2nd, 83%).

Thunder Coach Offers Massive Praise for Suns

Dec 7, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watches play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Suns' 14-10 start hasn't gone unnoticed, either. Despite their lack of historical prowess they've gained respect across the entire league, which spans to Thunder coach Mark Daigneault.

"I mentioned it after the game I have a lot of respect for their competitiveness, an every possession team on both ends of the floor. They play with a major edge. They're organized on offense, they're disciplined on defense. So they don't beat themselves," he said Tuesday (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"They put themselves in position to win the possession. When you do that consistently across possessions, you put yourself in position to win the games. That's what they're doing right now. They really are a feisty, detailed, hungry team."

Star guard Devin Booker is questionable after missing the last few games with a groin injury while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to return after missing OKC's last game with a left elbow injury.

SGA is second in NBA scoring at 32.8 points per night, trailing only Luka Doncic's 35 ppg.

You can view the full injury report here.

Did Suns Unlock Secret to Beating Thunder?

Nov 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The two sides met previously on Nov. 28 during NBA Cup group play, where Phoenix pushed the Thunder to their limits in their eventual 123-119 loss in Oklahoma City.

The Suns are just one of three teams to either beat the Thunder or only lose by four points to OKC this season.

After their matchup, Booker gave the following comments which raised some eyes across the league:

"The secret is out -- they do speed you up. They play aggressive. They'll grab, they'll hold, but it's never like when you're in a shooting position. It's always on the handle or on your drives when they get away with it," Booker said following the loss.

"... they have multiple defenders out there. They have their switching partners, guys that will get after it every time."

Nov 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends a drive by Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Suns outrebounded the Thunder 51-37 in their first matchup and nearly pulled off the upset despite shooting just 34% from three to pair with 20 turnovers.

If Booker isn't able to go tonight, that certainly complicates things -- though it was Collin Gillespie who led the Suns with 24 points, including six three-pointers.

The Thunder, meanwhile, shot an incredible 47% from deep while limiting themselves to just ten turnovers.

Against one of the better litmus tests in recent memory, we'll see if the Suns can prove their first matchup against the defending champs wasn't a fluke.