Suns Urged to Trade Devin Booker to West Rival
The Phoenix Suns are at a crossroads this offseason when it comes to the direction of the team.
The Suns are not in the playoff picture for the first time since 2020, and the team could look to make some moves this offseason to ensure that things change for the future.
Sometimes the only way forward is backward, and that's what Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes. He thinks the team should look to trade Devin Booker to the Houston Rockets.
"Booker, a career Sun, has never made any noise about wanting out of town. But with KD all but certain to bounce this offseason and Phoenix lacking flexibility, it's hard to imagine he'll survey the landscape and determine things are trending up with his current team. The Suns should look to get out ahead of things by offering Booker to the Rockets for a handful of their own first-rounders in return," Hughes writes.
Booker has the most value of any player on the Suns, and a trade to the Rockets specifically would accomplish a lot for Phoenix.
The Rockets hold several future Suns assets after Houston made a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to move their future selections back in their hands. The Rockets had several future Nets picks after the James Harden trade in 2021 and Brooklyn held a lot of Phoenix's future after sending Kevin Durant to the Suns in 2023.
While this would simply be a move to get back what was theirs to begin with, the Suns would be able to completely hit the reset button and rebuild the team from the ground up with their picks that should be pretty high over the next few years if they continue to fall into the lottery.
The Suns are back in action on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.