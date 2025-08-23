Suns, Jazz Could Become Trade Partners
The Phoenix Suns are in need of a point guard to pair with Devin Booker in the backcourt.
One player that could make sense for them is Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, who is entering his third season in the NBA.
"After spending the No. 16 pick of the 2023 draft on George, the Jazz didn't have to wait long to see flashes that suggested he'd already become one of the most important pieces of their rebuild. Even if there was a lot more quantity than quality in his first go-round, he still found his way onto the All-Rookie second team while averaging 13 points and 4.4 assists with an interesting mix of off-the-dribble scoring and playmaking," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley wrote.
"After some stagnation as a sophomore, though, his future with the franchise suddenly feels far less certain. That's not to say he has played his way out of the plans, but Utah has given itself alternatives in the backcourt, like 2024 No. 29 pick Isaiah Collier and this year's No. 18 pick Walter Clayton Jr., the second selection made by new president of basketball operations Austin Ainge.
"While this isn't a call for George to shy away from competition, it's certainly worth wondering if his standing within the organization has shifted. There's also a worry about the effects this tank-heavy rebuild is having on him. The developmental reps are probably fun, but you worry about bad habits forming and frustration getting the better of him."
George, 21, averaged 16.8 points and 5.6 assists per game with the Jazz in the 2024-25 campaign, proving that he can be a strong guard in the NBA.
The Suns could benefit from adding a player like that because he could be a stronger ball handler to pair with Booker instead of Jalen Green.
This isn't to say the Suns should trade Green for George straight up, but it could be the foundation of a deal the two teams could strike down the line.