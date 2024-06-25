Suns, Jazz Exploring Draft Day Trade
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz have reportedly been in talks for a potential swap of picks during the 2024 NBA Draft, which begins with the first round on June 26.
The Suns currently own pick No. 22 and could look to wheel-and-deal to obtain more draft slots in hopes of injecting a star-studded roster with youth (and almost more importantly, cost-controllable contracts) moving into 2024-25.
The Jazz own picks 29/32 and are intent on moving up the draft board to land an impact player.
While Utah's interest appears to be fixated on trading up into the teens, the Suns could be a good consolation prize to strike a deal.
From Draft Express NBA insider Jonathan Givony:
"Utah is said to be active in trade talks, both with this pick and potentially looking to package the Nos. 29 and 32 picks to move into the late teens. The Jazz are being mentioned with center and point guard prospects and might be open to moving around some, depending on how the draft evolves."- Jonathan Givony
Givony also offered this on Phoenix:
"Trading back to resupply their depleted stockpile of assets (especially future picks) is another option the Suns' front office is said to be considering, due to the severely limited mechanics the team has to add talent with the punitive new second-apron rules that go into effect this summer."- Jonathan Givony
Suns insider John Gambadoro confirmed on Burns and Gambo this week talks were happening between the two sides.
"The answer is absolutely yes, the Suns are going to explore this option if the Jazz decide that they want to make a trade. This is very intriguing, you would go from 22 and pick up 29 and 32. So you could get 29 and 32 and give up 22. I do believe there have been discussions between the two teams - the Jazz and the Suns - I do think it's something that is very intriguing to Phoenix," said Gambo.
"The ability to not only get one player that you know can help be part of your rotation, but possibly two. We've talked about their need for younger, cheaper talent. There are definitely a lot of players they like in this draft. It's possible they could get two of those guys if they're able to make a trade with the Utah Jazz - but this is not a rumor. This is not a pipe dream. I do believe there's been discussions between the two teams and I would I think it's definitely an option for both of them."
We'll see what ultimately happens when push comes to shove, but the Suns are undoubtedly exploring all avenues ahead of the draft.