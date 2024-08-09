Report: Suns to Play Nuggets on Christmas Day
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly facing the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day for the 2024-25 NBA season, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.
The Suns will be hosting the Nuggets for the final game of the slate, which includes:
San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks
Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors
Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
This will be the fourth consecutive season Phoenix plays on the holiday - losing all three prior matchups to the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks last season.
In total, the Suns are 12-9 on Christmas according to StatMuse.
Phoenix hopes to improve on their 49 regular season win total from last season under the guidance of new head coach Mike Budenholzer, who will be replacing the previously fired Frank Vogel.
The NBA typically does a strong job of creating entertaining matchups, and the two powers in the Western Conference figure to give basketball fans quite the nightcap at Footprint Center.
The Suns return their star trio of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant while the Nuggets still possess Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and others.
Durant and Booker just helped Team USA over the Jokic-guided Serbia squad in a semifinal win on Thursday in the 2024 Olympics. The United States will face France on Sunday for the gold medal while Serbia will battle Germany for bronze.
Phoenix has won the last four-of-five matchups against Denver ahead of the 2024-24 season.