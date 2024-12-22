Suns Can't Make Most of Durant's Season-High 43, Fall to Pistons
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns fell to the Detroit Pistons 133-125 Saturday night, dropping their second straight game to conclude a four-game homestand.
The Suns are now 14-13 on the year, while Detroit improved to 12-17.
This was Phoenix's first game all season without Devin Booker (left groin soreness), who was ruled out for at least two games earlier today.
Despite Kevin Durant posting a season-high 43 points (14-26 FG) to go along with six assists and five rebounds after a 37-point outing in Phoenix's loss to the Pacers Thursday, Phoenix continued its trend of struggling against young, athletic teams, coughing up the ball 19 times leading to 34 Detroit points.
Both teams shot exceptionally well with the Suns cashing in 45-of-78 (57.7%) field goals and 14-of-29 (48.3%) 3-point shots. Detroit made 49-of-89 (55.1%) of its shots and was 19-for-39 (48.7%) from downtown.
Seven Pistons were in double figures with Cade Cunningham recording a team-high 28 points and 13 assists.
Bradley Beal recorded 26 points (11-20 FG), six rebounds and five assists for Phoenix. Tyus Jones continued his efficient play with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Royce O'Neale (11 points, two steals) and Jusuf Nurkić (10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals) were also in double figures.
Quick Recap
Detroit went on an early 10-0 run in the first quarter and built momentum from it to a big 41-26 lead heading into the second. Boos rained down from the Suns crowd as Detroit shot 17-for-27 (63%) from the floor in the quarter and 6-for-10 from three, led by 10 points apiece from Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. Durant had 11 points (4-6 FG) for Phoenix, as the Suns turned the ball over seven times in the quarter leading to a staggering 16 Detroit points.
The Suns cut the Pistons lead to 64-59 at halftime, despite 11 turnovers in the half that turned into 22 Detroit points. Phoenix shot an excellent 21-for-35 (60%), and Beal scored 12 points in the quarter alone, while Durant paced the Suns with 16 in the half. Tim Hardway Jr. (13 points) joined Duren and Ivey in double figures in the first half for Detroit.
Durant (13), Beal (10) and Jones (8) combined for 33 of the Suns' 35 points in the third quarter, but Phoenix's defense continued to struggle, letting up 39 points in the period to Detroit. The Pistons held a 103-94 advantage going into the fourth quarter after shooting both 64% from the field and downtown in the third. Grayson Allen headed back to the locker room and did not return with 2:10 remaining in the quarter after taking an elbow to the head.
Phoenix continued to battle in the fourth quarter with Durant leading the way, but the shots also could not stop going in for Detroit. The Suns trailed by as little as three points with 2:26 to go, but the Pistons would not let them come all the way back, as Cunningham had 13 points in the quarter and hit a dagger 3-pointer to put Detroit ahead 130-123 with 33 seconds left.
What's Next
The Suns take a quick trip to Denver Monday night to face off against the Nuggets then return home for a Christmas-Day matchup against Denver.