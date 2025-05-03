Report: Potential Star Suns Trade Target Not Happening
PHOENIX -- Even the slightest ray of hope the Phoenix Suns could land Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo via a blockbuster trade this offseason doesn't appear to have any traction.
After hiring a new general manager, the Suns now begin their search for a fourth head coach in as many years, which will lead into more difficult decisions regarding the likes of Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.
When it comes to Durant, there's been a few suggestions of Phoenix welcoming another star to the lineup next to Devin Booker, and some arrows have pointed to Antetokounmpo after another disappointing ending in Milwaukee.
NBA insider Marc Stein doesn't believe the Bucks are going to hit the rest button, however.
Insider: Bucks Won't Trade Antetokounmpo
"I don't think Giannis himself does not want to go to the Bucks and say, 'Trade me.' But next year there's no way with Damian Lillard carrying a salary of nearly 60 million they don't have control of their own first round pick till 2031, they don't have a pathway to build a contender around him at this point," Stein said on the ALL NBA podcast (h/t Bleacher Report).
"But the rumbles that you always hear are that just having Giannis is so important to them financially. They're not going to trade him unless he pushes it."
Stein also added, "The whole league is on edge waiting to see will Giannis' representatives go to the Bucks and say, 'It's time. Move us, hold the auction, and start over.' I don't think the Bucks want to do that. You could make the case that they should want to do that, that they should say, 'Let's go out and get the largest haul we can get back for Giannis,' but I don't think the Bucks are there.
"We're going to see where Giannis is."
The Suns are certainly hoping to reload rather than rebuild with Booker still in his prime.
Even if the percentage of Phoenix landing Antetokounmpo was astronomically low prior, it looks like tide would have to turn in major fashion for that to come to fruition.