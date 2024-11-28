Recap: Suns Fall Short in Loss to Nets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns failed to start a new winning streak on the second night of their back-to-back, falling to the Brooklyn Nets in 127-117 fashion.
Devin Booker led all scorers with 31 points. Both teams shot over 50% from the field, though the Suns' 17 turnovers ultimately doomed them.
Phoenix now drops to 10-8 on the season.
Bradley Beal appeared to have injured his ankle in the late stages of action, though he stayed on the bench and did not immediately go to the locker room.
Six different Nets went over 10+ points scoring on the night, with Tyrese Martin (30) pacing Brooklyn.
Quick Recap
It was a high-scoring first quarter by both sides as Phoenix carried a 37-34 lead after 12 minutes of play. The Suns made 12-of-16 shots from the field and led by as much as seven in the quarter while every starter scored at least 3+ points.
The two teams battled into halftime knotted at 63-63 with Tyrese Martin and Devin Booker both at 17 points. After not leading at all in the first quarter, Brooklyn did lead by as much as three in the second.
Brooklyn quickly seized control of the game, going on a 14-3 run out of the break before claiming a 96-84 lead after the third quarter, thanks to 20 points of 13 total turnovers from Phoenix. By this point, both Martin (21) and Dennis Schroder (22) paved the way for the Nets' offensive push. The Suns had just two offensive rebounds through three quarters.
The Nets sustained that momentum through the rest of the fourth quarter, keeping their lead around double digits until the very end, gaining a third win on their west coast road trip.
What's Next
The Suns will be back home on Saturday to host the Golden State Warriors.