Report: Lakers Expected to Draft Bronny James Ahead of Suns
PHOENIX -- As the 2024 NBA Draft ticks towards the second round, the Phoenix Suns have a handful of potential options with their No. 56 pick after acquiring the selection from the Denver Nuggets last night.
Of all names possible, most buzz circulates around Bronny James - the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and USC guard who looks to hear his name called later today.
James reportedly refused numerous workouts with other teams and did work for just two NBA franchises: The Suns and Lakers.
It appears those two are primarily in the running for James' services, though NBA insider Shams Charania is reporting the Lakers are expected to take him at No. 55 - one spot ahead of Phoenix.
James landing in either Phoenix or Los Angeles would be no surprise. LeBron has openly talked about wanting to play with his son while the Suns have remained enamored with the youngest James and what he could potentially develop into.
The Suns could potentially make a move into the earlier stages of the second round after acquiring two future second-rounders from their trade with Denver, though we'll see if anything comes to fruition over the course of today.
Bronny was one of a few potential draft targets for the Suns entering today - you can read more about that here.