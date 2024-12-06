Report: Suns to Play in China Next Season
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets are set to play two preseason games in China next preseason, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
"The games in Macao will be played at the Venetian Arena, which is part of the Las Vegas Sands conglomerate controlled by the Adelson family, the majority ownership group of the Dallas Mavericks," wrote Charania.
"Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont, the chief operating officer and president of the Las Vegas Sands, was an integral driver of the NBA's new Macao partnership, sources said. The NBA's collaboration with the Sands will include new youth development programs and social impact initiatives in Macao to teach basketball and the game's values to children.
"The NBA's popularity in China remains strong among fans, and basketball is the most popular sport in Macao.
"From 2004 to 2019, 17 NBA teams played a total of 28 preseason games in China. The NBA played two preseason games at what is now called the Venetian Arena in 2007, when the Orlando Magic faced the Chinese men's national team and the Cleveland Cavaliers."
The Suns and owner Mat Ishbia are certainly willing to go outside of the box for preseason exposure, as the organization recently played a preseason game at Ishbia's alma mater of Michigan State.
Now, they'll have to travel much further.
China is known to have a massively big NBA following, and with Suns stars such as Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the league is certainly aiming for some good exposure overseas.