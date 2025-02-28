Spurs Signing Former Suns Center
The San Antonio Spurs are signing former Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo on a permanent deal to finish the year out, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes on Twitter/X:
"San Antonio Spurs will sign center Bismack Biyombo for remainder of the season following the conclusion of his second 10-day contract, league source tell me. Bis registered two double-doubles this week."
San Antonio is missing star Victor Wembanyama for the rest of the year following the team finding a blood clot in his shoulder, so Biyombo could get plenty of run down the stretch.
In the five games he's played for the Spurs (one against Phoenix), he's played no less than 12 minutes each night and is averaging 5.7 points and five rebounds per contest. San Antonio is just 1-4 during that stretch.
Biyombo joined the Suns in 2022 and spent two years in Phoenix, averaging 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds with Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee ahead of him.
Though his offensive production was never flashy, his defense, toughness around the paint and rim protection was invaluable to Phoenix in Biyombo's limited role.
His play on top of his character helped make him a fan favorite during his stint in Phoenix. His entire 2021-22 salary went towards the construction of a hospital in Congo to honor his father.
This is Biyombo's 14th year in the league. He's also had stops with the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder.