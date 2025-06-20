Insider: Suns Trying to Nudge Kevin Durant to This Suitor
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns originally thought they would find a deal for Kevin Durant relatively quickly. That was until they found out potential suitors aren't valuing the 36-year-old All-Star as high as they do.
Senior NBA insider for The Athletic, Sam Amick, revealed Thursday on FanDuel's 'Run It Back' that the Suns aren't partial to the offers they are getting from Durant's preferred destination and are likely holding out for the former MVP to settle for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"(They Suns) clearly don't like what they're hearing from San Antonio, Houston and Miami," Amick said. "Kevin has made it clear in different conversations that, at times anyway, that he was really focused on the Spurs. They're not showing a ton of incentive to get a deal done.
"Phase two, to me, of these talks is that the Suns clearly like what they could possibly get out of Minnesota, but the Wolves are not gonna play that game at all unless they are confident that Kevin wants to come. Phoenix is almost trying to nudge him in that direction. ... I still feel like we're a little ways away."
Full clip:
The Timberwolves' offer for Durant was Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham or Terrance Shannon Jr. and the No. 17 pick, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports.
Arguably the best offer Phoenix has received for Durant, but a stalemate ensued because the 15-time All-Star has already made it known that he has no desire to play for Minnesota and Phoenix can't just trade him because the Wolves won't agree if Durant isn't going to sign an extension.
Durant is on an expiring $54.7 million contract and is expected to command a two-year, $120 million extension wherever he lands this offseason.
This leaves Phoenix in a tricky situation. On one hand, the Suns desire a package in return for Durant similar (not not equal) to the one they sent out when acquiring him from Brooklyn while also trying to fulfill his wishes of preferred destinations.
On the other hand, reports suggest that Phoenix is valuing Durant, a soon-to-be 37-year-old, too highly in trade discussions, pummeling any leverage the Suns may have had entering discussions.
The best chance the Suns have at not only getting a decent return for the aging superstar, but remaining slightly competitive after the fact, is holding out and hoping that a player who traditionally walks at his own pace settles for the Timberwolves.