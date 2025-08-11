Should Suns Trade For Celtics' $100 Million Point Guard?
The Phoenix Suns need a point guard for the upcoming season and they could make a deal with the Boston Celtics to acquire one.
Bleacher Report writer Timothy Rapp detailed the Celtics' desire to trade point guard Anfernee Simons, who was acquired in a separate deal with the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason.
"With [Jayson] Tatum, [Jaylen] Brown and [Derrick] White combining to make $145.7 million alone next season, however, it's hard to imagine the Celtics re-signing Simons for a deal that likely will be worth something in the range of $20-25 million per year. Adding more cost-controlled role players—or another star—might be a better allocation of resources," Rapp wrote.
"It's just a matter of when the Celtics might pull the trigger on such a deal if they are indeed interested in a trade. Boston doesn't exactly have a ton of firepower behind Brown and White—they could carry Simons into the season, evaluate whether a playoff run seems likely and make a decision closer to February's trade deadline.
"And if the keep him for the entire season, the Celtics wouldn't necessarily lose him for nothing in free agency, as they could always consider sign-and-trade deals. So there are a number of possibilities in play."
The Suns are likely going to have Devin Booker assume the point guard responsibilities for the time being, but having another ball-handling guard alongside him in the backcourt would be ideal.
The money is a lot, but if the Suns traded Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, both of whom are already on the trade block, the finances work out.
It would be a risky move to trade for Simons, but it would give the Suns another chance to compete in a very crowded Western Conference playoff picture.
The Suns are set to begin training camp next month.