Damian Lillard Praises Devin Booker's Loyalty to Suns
PHOENIX -- In a league that consistently sees star players depart for different teams, loyalty has become more and more rare.
If any two players embody that mantra, it's Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.
Lillard had been with Portland for a decade before being traded back in 2023 - ironically with the Suns being involved. After two disaster years in Milwaukee, Lillard returned home to Portland this summer.
Booker enters his 11th year in the league - all coming with Phoenix - and that's something that's impressed Lillard.
Damian Lillard Impressed With Devin Booker
In an interview with Duane Rankin, Lillard offered the following on Booker:
“I always thought he was a special talent,” Lillard said (h/t Fadeaway World).
“But I think when you make it to the NBA, you can look around at each gig and say ‘that’s a special talent.’ And then when you start making money and an organization gives you the keys, that’s when you have a decision to make… Everybody’s not able to do that, even the most talented ones. So for him to become what he’s become, I can’t say I’m surprised by it, but you never know.”
He also added, “When I think of loyalty, I think of being true to who you are. It’s who you are and what you represent. He’s standing on his square about what he wants to accomplish. It’s not about what everybody else is doing. He’s standing on what he wants to do and who he is, and I think that’s the most important thing.”
Booker inked a two-year, $145 million extension to remain in Phoenix after a shaky offseason that saw changes at general manager/head coach on top of parting ways with stars in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.