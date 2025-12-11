Grayson Allen Gets Honest on Ejection From Suns Loss to Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were blown out in dramatic 138-89 fashion on Wednesday night, courtesy of the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was, in terms of deficit, Phoenix's worst loss in franchise history.

Phoenix's NBA Cup run is officially over (though a consolation game against the Los Angeles Lakers is set for Sunday) as the Suns were unable to overcome a massive road test without Devin Booker.

The Thunder led wire-to-wire, though the night took a vast turn for the worse when Grayson Allen was ejected in the third quarter. Allen sparked a scuffle on the court after taking his frustration out on Chet Holmgren when the two were meeting on a screen. Officials reviewed the play, ruled it a flagrant two and Allen was booted.

The Thunder's lead reached up to 53 after Allen's departure, and Suns coach Jordan Ott waved the white flag in the fourth quarter, emptying his bench with ten minutes remaining.

After the game, Allen caught up with The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin:

"Felt like I gave a good foul within the physicality of the game and what was going on both ends, especially with the bumps on screens. Some of the hits on blockouts that were happening. It was straight up," Allen told Rankin.

"He was cutting into me. Definitely a foul, but I thought it was within the physicality of the game. I think the reaction afterwards kind of played into that."

"When (lead officials James Williams) said the explanation, I thought that was the description of a flagrant 1. They looked at it a bunch of times. I didn't feel like there was wind up. I braced myself. Definitely delivered a bump and a hard foul, but it was straight up," Allen continued.

"It wasn't like Mark (Williams) last game when he was flying in the air (fouled by T-Wolves big Rudy Gobert that led to flagrant 2, ejection)."

Both Phoenix and Oklahoma City pride themselves on being able to dictate physicality -- so it's no surprise when tempers flare according to Allen.

"They're obviously a physical team and that's part of their identity. That's part of how when you play against them the game is going to be played. Us as a team, we're a little bit like that, too. Any big games like this, regardless of the score, I feel like physicality is going to build up throughout the game," said Allen.

"As players, we just play off of what gets let go and what does/doesn't get called and try to match the lines. I think our game against them got more physical as it went on with us matching their physicality and them matching our physicality. That back-and-forth just kind of builds throughout the game."

