Inside The Suns

Starting Lineup: Suns Stars Finally Healthy

The Phoenix Suns have their star trio back in action.

Donnie Druin

Apr 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) react while Minnesota Timberwolves celebrate during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have their star trio back on the court together against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Suns revealed the following starting lineup to close out 2024 at Footprint Center:

Tyus Jones
Bradley Beal
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Mason Plumlee

With Royce O'Neale being ruled out for the foreseeable future, Jones now becomes the lone Suns player to have featured in every game when action gets underway at Footprint Center. The former Duke floor general has tallied six assists in his last two matchups.

Beal tied a career high in Phoenix's last game out (a loss on Saturday at Golden State) with 28 points. He's notched 23 or more points in his last four-of-five games.

Booker makes his return to the lineup after missing five games thanks to a groin injury. There's no need to sell how important Booker is to Phoenix, as the Suns have lost their last four-of-five while their star guard was out.

Durant dropped a strong 31 points in Saturday's loss vs. Golden State but committed eight turnovers.

"They’re all sent out to try and stop so I’m trying to make something happen. I know a team is gonna double me, and trap me, and try and take me out of the game, I’m not trying to give into that," Durant said.

"I wanna try and go put points on the board and be aggressive for my team, so sometimes late on the clock I’ve got to play through two or three people to try and get something up, we had nothing going that possession. So that's why I feel a lot of my turnovers came from trying to make something happen, and I’m gonna have more turnovers to make something happen."

While Jusuf Nurkic continues serving his three-game suspension, Mason Plumlee will fill in.

Opening tip is slated for just past 7:00 PM Phoenix time at Footprint Center.

Donnie Druin
