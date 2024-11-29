Inside The Suns

Steph Curry Gets Injury Update for Suns vs Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry missed their last game.

Nov 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) nearing the end of the second half of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Golden State Warriors are listing superstar Stephen Curry as questionable with a knee injury ahead of their Saturday night battle with the Phoenix Suns.

Curry did not play in Golden State's last game, though head coach Steve Kerr said earlier in the week he was optimistic Curry would be healthy in time to face Phoenix.

"He's been banged up the last week as his knees have been bothering him," Kerr said of Curry via Warriors on SI.

"Hopefully [Curry missing Wednesday's game] gives Steph the time he needs the next couple of days to get ready for our road trip... I do [think he'll be ready for Saturday]."

Curry was a full participant with bilateral knee soreness in Friday's practice.

The Warriors hope to end their three-game losing skid while the Suns have lost their last seven of nine, though stars such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant are expected to play against Golden State.

This season, Curry is averaging 22.4 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists per night. Golden State has won all three games Curry's missed thus far.

This will be the first meeting between the Suns and Warriors this season. Golden State is atop the Pacific division with a 12-6 record while Phoenix is fourth at 10-8.

In the early standings in the West, Golden State has the No. 3 spot while the Suns are at No. 9.

There's still plenty of games left in the season, though Curry's presence on the court could dictate who gets back to their winning ways on Saturday.

