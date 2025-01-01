Suns Can't Catch Break in Loss to Grizzlies
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns failed to close out 2024 with a win, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies in a 117-112 home loss at Footprint Center.
The Suns saw the return of Devin Booker (16 points) after a five-game absence with a groin injury, though they did lose Bradley Beal to a hip contusion in the first half before being ruled out for the remainder of action.
Without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies surged thanks to the dynamic duo of Desmond Bane (31) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (38) who combined for 69 points on the night.
Memphis led by as much as 14 while the Suns never stopped trailing from start to finish. Both teams finished the night with 17 turnovers.
It was a night where nothing could quite fall in favor for Phoenix, a story Suns fans know all too well this season.
Quick Recap
Memphis began the game with a quick 11-2 run before forcing a Mike Budenholzer timeout just two minutes into action. The Grizzlies carried a 36-26 lead into the second quarter after an eye-opening 19 points from Jaren Jackson Jr. while the Suns converted just one of four three-point attempts in the first quarter.
The Grizzlies maintained their advantage into halftime with a 69-55 lead. Along with Jackson scoring 25 through two quarters, Desmond Bane also pitched in 17 through the opening half. Every Suns starter had a plus/minus of -6 or worse.
Though the Suns typically are a dismal third quarter team, it was Phoenix who took charge out of the break, closing the gap to as little as two before entering the fourth down 91-86. Mason Plumlee - starting for the suspended Jusuf Nurkic - had eight points in the quarter.
Both teams exchanged blows throughout the course of the fourth quarter before a John Konchar and-one opportunity put the Suns down by seven with under a minute to play - which proved to be too much for Phoenix to overcome.
What's Next
The Suns are on the road for a Saturday test against the Indiana Pacers.