Suns Predicted to Draft ‘Coveted’ Forward Following Kevin Durant Trade
Today is the day. Cooper Flagg will be an official member of the Dallas Mavericks. Dylan Harper, more than likely, will be joining Victor Wembanyama with the San Antonio Spurs.
The rest of the NBA Draft, however, could shake out in a variety of ways. Pundits and insiders are expecting plenty of trades and movement.
The Phoenix Suns got in on the action, as they landed the No. 10 overall selection as part of the return when they traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
Not only did the franchise land Jalen Green to pair in the backcourt with Devin Booker, the Suns can now use the draft pick to find a talent who can develop and help provide depth and potential long-term security in Phoenix.
What direction will the Suns go with the No. 10 pick, though? There isn't a need for guard play, and the team will want someone who can play and develop early on.
According to Bleacher Report's final mock draft before the two-day event begins on Wednesday, the Suns could aim to draft Arizona's Carter Bryant -- keeping him in-state with the lottery selection.
"Teams are expecting someone in the late lottery to target Carter Bryant. He's become a hot name during the predraft process, while his size, shotmaking and defense create a coveted archetype," Bleacher Report wrote.
As a freshman, Bryant averaged just 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in an average of 19.3 minutes per contest with the Wildcats. He started just five of his 37 appearances with the program, too.
Bryant is set to be a draft riser, though, despite the low production at the collegiate level. Shot making and defense could be a remarkable addition for the Suns, pairing that with the duo of Green and Booker in the lineup.
At 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, Bryant would slot into the lineup in an interesting role that could allow him to be productive early on. While the numbers weren't great during his tenure with Arizona -- he made an impact on both sides of the floor as a former five-star prospect.
After trading Durant, some stability at the forward position might be coveted, though having a high-upside talent eat up those minutes could prove to be quite beneficial long-term.