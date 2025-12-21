Phoenix Suns Should Target Long-Term Guard in Trade

It's never too early to start thinking about trades, especially in the world of the NBA.

For the Phoenix Suns, there are reasons to both be eager and to avoid pursuing trades at the deadline this year. Being just under two months away from the mid-season deadline to strike deals, some players are already being tossed in trade discussions.

After the Suns gutted their depth to land Kevin Durant in 2023, only to regress with the 15-time All-Star and Devin Booker leading the way, they might be a bit hesitant to strike any deals. However, they have been overachieving to start the 2025-26 NBA season. With this, they might be able to make a postseason push, especially if they make some roster improvements at the trade deadline.

The Suns could benefit from swinging a trade for a buy-low player, such as Keon Ellis. The guard is a productive player, though his role with the 6-22 (last in Western Conference) Sacramento Kings has been shaky. The club has mishandled his situation.

Phoenix should look to capitalize on the Kings' mismanagement.

Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) fights for possession of the ball with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Suns should trade for Ellis

Ellis is a 26-year-old guard in his fourth season in the league. He's proven to be a quality guard, and his role with the Kings last season reflected that, as he averaged 24.4 minutes per contest.

This season, Sacramento has played Ellis just an average of 17.3 minutes per game. They're doing everything they can to win, which hasn't translated in the slightest, and they feel that Ellis playing less is the path to winning more.

The Suns, who are built around Booker -- the franchise superstar -- in his prime years, are in the market for buy-low guys who can help the team win for the coming years. Ellis is a prime player to slot into the lineup.

Ellis is capable of handling the ball, stretching the floor and, most importantly, playing stout defense. He's a good guard to slot beside Booker and Jalen Green in the lineup. He's a career 42% 3-point shooter, standing at 6-foot-4.

The Suns are currently 15-13, which is good for No. 7 in the Western Conference. Adding win-now players who can accompany Booker through his prime years is the best current option for Phoenix. If they can upgrade the supporting cast around the Kentucky product, they can stack more wins and build a stronger, deeper squad.

Ellis is a prime example of a cheap addition that can raise the ceiling and floor for the Suns. He would increase the team's odds of making the playoffs this year and beyond.