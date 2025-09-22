Suns Reveal 2025-26 Broadcast Schedule
PHOENIX -- 75 of the Phoenix Suns' regular season games in the 2025-26 campaign will be shown locally to fans - along with all four of their preseason matchups, the team announced today.
More from the official press release:
"Arizona’s Family will exclusively air 71 regular season games locally, including the season opener on Wednesday, October 22 against the Sacramento Kings, with an additional four contests side-by-side with a national broadcast. The Suns will have three games broadcast locally on Arizona’s Family CBS 5 (KPHO in Phoenix) and Arizona’s Family Sports on Oct. 25, Nov. 10, and Nov. 21.
"Apart from the three games on CBS 5 and the two NBA China Games preseason contests (Oct. 10, Oct. 12 live on Arizona’s Family Sports, replayed on Arizona’s Family 3TV), all other Arizona’s Family broadcasts will air live on both Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports.
"Suns veteran play-by-play announcer Kevin Ray will return for his ninth season as the television voice of the Suns and will be joined by former Suns player Eddie Johnson and basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale. Johnson enters his 26th season as a Suns analyst, while Meyers Drysdale will be in her 14th season providing expert analysis. Amanda Pflugrad also returns for her third season as Suns sideline reporter.
"In the studio, Tom Leander will lead the hosting duties for Suns Game Time pregame, halftime and postgame programming, alongside analyst and Suns Ring of Honor member Tom Chambers. Suns Game Time pregame coverage will begin 30 minutes prior to every local broadcast, and postgame coverage, which features player and coach interviews, game highlights and in-depth analysis from Suns studio team, will conclude 30 minutes following each game.
"All pre and postgame shows will air on Arizona’s Family Sports with the majority also airing on Arizona’s Family 3TV.
"Arizona Sports 98.7 returns as the Suns flagship radio station, continuing a long-standing relationship that began in 1968. Jon Bloom enters his third season as the Suns radio voice alongside former Suns player Tim Kempton who returns for his 24th season as radio analyst. Select games will broadcast on ESPN 620 in place of Arizona Sports 98.7.
"KSUN La Mejor Radio on 1400AM and 106.5FM will return as the Spanish radio broadcast partner of the Phoenix Suns. Veteran play-by-play announcer Arturo Ochoa returns for his 22nd season calling games, alongside analyst Samuel Sandoval who enters his fourth season.
"Arizona’s Family 3TV broadcasts on KTVK in Phoenix and Arizona’s Family Sports broadcasts on KPHE in Phoenix, KAZF in Flagstaff, KOLD in Tucson and KAZS in Yuma."
