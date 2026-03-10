Suns Get Key Player Back vs Bucks

The Phoenix Suns will have guard Grayson Allen available for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Allen was initially questionable entering tonight with right knee injury management, something that kept him out of Sunday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Suns coach Jordan Ott initially deemed him a true game-time decision, per The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

Opening tip is slated for 5:00 PM AZ time in Milwaukee.

More on Grayson Allen's Injury

Mar 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) shoots the ball during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

Allen was probable ahead of Sunday before being surprisingly ruled out. His knee injury has been a hinderance for some time now while he's also dealt with an ankle sprain.

"Just the way he woke up. Then tried to test it out. He made it through shootaround. Coming back tonight, just wasn't able to quite get it going," Ott said Sunday on Allen.

Allen's been a key cog in Phoenix's 37 wins to this point, which has already helped surpass their prior total last season. Though his typically high three-point numbers are slightly down, Allen's evolved into a better driver to the rim.

When Phoenix is fully healthy, Allen will play hefty minutes in Ott's rotation and could be a starter depending on what the Suns want to to lineup/rotation-wise.

Allen's set a bit of history this season, as he established a new Suns franchise record for three-pointers in a game (10), a new career-high in points for one game (42) and also became the fastest player in franchise history to 100 3FGM in a season (31 games), according to the team.

In Allen's place in the lineup has been rookie Rasheer Fleming, who has made the most of his minutes and could potentially be making a case to be a serious piece after the regular season ends if he keeps his performance up.

Fleming was actually somebody Allen recently highlighted during a radio appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7:

“(Fleming’s) just getting a lot more comfortable. He’s always been a guy you could just like plug in right away and he’s defensively disruptive just because of how good he is and how versatile he is,” Allen said.

“I think his confidence shooting the ball, making those extra plays again as an offensive rebound and extra possession, he’s a really good defensive rebounder and just being able to get up and go get it and then kind of adding some rim pressure offensively for us mostly as a cutter.

With Allen back in the lineup, perhaps the Suns won't rely on Fleming nearly as much.