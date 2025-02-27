Top 3 Landing Spots for Suns Star Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- A Kevin Durant offseason trade is seeming more and more likely as the Phoenix Suns continue to stack losses.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Durant knows he's going to be moved this offseason after the Suns (27-31) shopped him at the deadline.
"They're gonna trade him and he knows that. I think everybody's intentions are crystal clear here," Windhorst said on "Get Up!".
Durant recently spoke on his future with the Suns on the "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis" saying, "I want my career to end on my terms, that's the only thing."
So what are the most likely landing spots for the Suns to trade the 36-year-old Durant to this summer?
1. Houston Rockets
The Rockets have been the most likely trade partner for the Suns since acquiring some of Phoenix's future first-round picks last summer from the Brooklyn Nets that the Suns originally sent to Brooklyn in exchange for Durant, including their 2025 first rounder.
There are several packages that Houston could offer due to their influx of young talent and these picks.
Houston's entire young core of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, Jae'Sean Tate and Reed Sheppard is littered with players who would be attractive to the Suns.
The Rockets would likely have to attach two or three of these players to Fred VanVleet's or Dillon Brooks' contract to make the math work, as well as add on the draft capital.
Houston did not make any major moves at the deadline and was reported to want to see how this year's team does the rest of the year.
The Rockets (37-22) have been a top-four seed in the West for the majority of the season, so a trade could be on the horizon depending on how they do in the playoffs after seeing this season out.
2. Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks would be a very enticing spot for Durant to potentially land alongside Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson.
According to insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Durant and Irving wanted to team up elsewhere in the final months of their Brooklyn tenure, but were unable to do so as Irving was first traded to Dallas and then Durant to the Suns.
The Mavericks would likely have to include at least two or three of Thompson, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and Naji Marshall to make the math work, as well as draft picks.
Dallas has shown it is willing to trade whoever and willing to do anything it thinks will make the team better, as is evidenced by the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade and the very successful trades for Washington and Gafford last season.
Could Durant be the next player the Mavericks target?
3. Oklahoma City Thunder
A reunion for Durant and OKC?
The Thunder seem much less likely to break up their young core for an older player like Durant after being the clear top team in the Western Conference this season.
However, that could change if their success doesn't translate to the postseason for the second-straight year. This would seem to be the only scenario OKC would consider trading for Durant.
Another difficult aspect to factor in for the Thunder is that some of their younger players like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are very valuable players, but still on rookie contracts, so it would be difficult to make the math work for Durant's $54.7 million he is owed next season.
In addition to this, if Oklahoma City did acquire Durant, it would have to navigate trying to offer an extension to him, as well as extensions to Holmgren and Williams this summer on top of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's super max he will be eligible for.
OKC would likely have to include two of Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe to make the math work and also dive into its surplus of draft capital to entice Phoenix.
The Suns will have plenty of offers for Durant to decide from this offseason, as it was reported that half the league called them before the deadline.
Buckle up for what should be a crazy summer in Phoenix after a disheartening 2024-25 campaign thus far.