Tyus Jones Reveals Why He Signed With Suns

The Phoenix Suns' new starting point guard wants to win.

Suns guard Tyus Jones during practice at the Verizon 5G Performance Center in Phoenix on Oct. 1, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns snagging PG Tyus Jones towards the tail end of free agency was a move that impressed many.

That extends to the Team USA Olympic roster, who had positive things to say to Suns guard Devin Booker.

"We got him for a steal. I remember the news being broke while we we're at USA and all the guys in the locker room we're like, 'Man, how did ya'll get that done?' Something I'm super excited about obviously," said Booker (h/t Fastbreak).

"Everyone talks about the assists-turnover ratio, but he's definitely not someone you can leave open, either. He's just a true ultimate winner, and I'm glad that he's on a stage now where he can show it."

Jones inked a one-year contract worth the vet minimum of $3 million with opportunity to cash out next offseason, assuming things go as planned in Phoenix.

Why did he choose the Suns?

“I want to win,” said Jones.

“I want to contend for a championship. The roster that was in place prior to me coming here was enticing. Just getting a chance to play with so many great players. And, also, the role, just how they envision myself being able to step in and continue to set the table and have an impact on winning. Ultimately, that’s what I wanted to have.”

With Phoenix's win-now championship window featuring all their chips pushed to the middle of the table, Jones has the right mentality for a team that desperately missed a true starting point guard last season.

"That's what they brought me here for, just to be me, play my game, be the leader that I am,” Jones said. “The guys allow me to do that. That's huge for me of having and given that confidence to, you know, go out there and play my game and communicate whatever I see or feel out there.”

