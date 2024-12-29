Steve Kerr Offers High Praise for Kevin Durant
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr offered some high praise for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant ahead of their matchup on Saturday night.
"Greatest combination of size and skill the league has ever seen," Kerr said of Durant (h/t Duane Rankin) in his pre-game press conference.
Kerr's had some up close experience with Durant throughout the years, as the Slim Reaper at both the international and NBA level has been guided by one of the best coaches in the league.
Durant played three seasons under Kerr with the Warriors, where he was the NBA Finals MVP twice while Golden State won back-to-back titles.
"Those years were incredible. I loved coaching Kevin. I think that last year that he was here, he was visibly wanting to move on," Kerr said previously when speaking on Durant's time with Golden State.
"We could feel it, and that was his choice as a free agent. Everything that he gave to us and brought to us. We will be thankful for that forever."
Durant then left to play for the Brooklyn Nets for a few years before being traded to Phoenix halfway through the 2022-23 season.
Recently, Durant was under Kerr for Team USA's gold medal run in Paris, his fourth such time earning gold as an Olympian.
Durant hopes to help the Suns bring home their first title in franchise history, though sledding has been tough for a Phoenix team that can't quite stay healthy after a strong 9-2 start to the season.