Where Do Suns Rookies Land in NBA Re-Draft?
Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn has out-played his initial draft position halfway through his first year in the league.
Dunn, who was taken with the No. 28 selection, has formed himself as a strong defensive presence for the Suns despite their first half struggles on the court.
There haven't been many bright spots for Phoenix, though their first-round pick has undoubtedly been one.
As All-Star Weekend gives break to NBA action, Bleacher Report went through and did a re-draft of last year's class, and Dunn goes much earlier this time around.
Dunn lands at No. 19 to the Toronto Raptors.
"Ryan Dunn's defense is exhaustive and genuinely spans four positions. That on its own is worth a borderline lottery appearance," wrote Dan Favale.
"Yet, despite a hot start from deep out of the gate, his offensive wheelhouse is very much to-be-determined. He'll have to expand his work as a screener, transition finisher and/or three-point marksman to alleviate one-way concerns."
The hope with Dunn was to help transform his shooting, and though his success with a jumpshot has decreased, there's plenty of time to help develop the Virginia product into a well-rounded player.
Ighodaro, meanwhile, greatly improves from his status as a second-round selection after being mocked at pick No. 25 to the New York Knicks.
"Oso Ighodaro has stood his own more as a base rim protector than initially expected and continues to be a credibly switchable frontline body. There is a real path to him climbing dramatically up these ranks if he can do more to punish defenses away from the basket beyond the occasional pitch-and-screen dime," Favale wrote.
Ighodaro hasn't quite carved out a similar role to Dunn, as the big man has spent a little time with the Suns' G League affiliate and has been buried in the center rotation.
However, the athletic upside is still very much there.
Had the Suns not executed their deal with the Denver Nuggets and picked at their original 22 spot, Bleacher Report gave them Jaylon Tyson:
"We would have more information on Jaylon Tyson if he entered the NBA with a Cleveland Cavaliers team that wasn't super deep and contending for a title. Even in limited playing time, though, his defensive energy and on-ball comfort validate the Cavs-era Caris LeVert comps," Favale wrote.
"Honing his spot-up touch will be critical for the long term. Tyson has outperformed expectations moving off the ball, but the spacing element is paramount to fitting inside a larger ecosystem that's not built around him."