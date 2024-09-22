Where Suns Star Duo Lands in NBA Player Rankings
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are hoping their dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker can propel them to new heights ahead of the 2024-25 season.
The two both had equally strong showings in Paris to help Team USA win the 2024 Summer Olympics, and more time together on the court should bode well for the Suns moving forward.
CBS Sports ranked them both fairly high in their top 100 player rankings ahead of the new season.
Kevin Durant: No. 9
"Durant remains pretty close to the height of his powers. Last season he averaged 27-6-5 on 41% 3-point shooting, and perhaps most importantly, he played in 75 games -- by far his highest mark since leaving Golden State. The were rumors that he didn't love the way he was being used by Frank Vogel. It will be interesting to see what kind of difference Mike Budenholzer makes in terms of Durant's spots and shots and the way he receives the ball; i.e. in stationary positions or off more of his preferred pin-down screens. Either way, Durant was the best isolation scorer in basketball last season." -- Brad Botkin
Devin Booker: No. 14
"Booker has arguably become one of the most underrated players in the league and among the most efficient. He's a killer in the mid-range, and if he gets hot, he's liable to drop 40+ points on you, and he wouldn't even have to take very many 3s. He's the type of plug-and-play guy any championship-contending team would love to have, and last season, we finally saw Booker's versatility after primarily playing point guard for a Suns team lacking in that department. It resulted in a career-high year in assists for Booker, showing that not only is he one of the best shooting guards in the league, but you can also put him among the best point guards, too." -- Jasmyn Wimbish