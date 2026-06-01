Suns Guard Set for Well-Deserved Free Agent Payday

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have a few notable players set to hit free agency this summer, though none may be more crucial than guard Collin Gillespie.

Gillespie burst on the scene during the 2025-26 season, taking full advantage of his opportunity to supplement scoring in the Suns' backcourt while Devin Booker and Jalen Green both dealt with injuries throughout the year.

Yet even when the Suns had their stars healthy, Gillespie was a strong sixth man in the desert that was second on the team in three-point shooting percentage while also effectively operating as another point guard.

Gillespie went from a potential contributor to a legitimate presence on the court, and now he's set to cash in.

Phoenix has Gillespie's early Bird rights, meaning the Suns can sign him to a higher contract since he's their own free agent.

Bleacher Report is projecting Gillespie to hit $10 million annually on his next deal after setting Ty Jerome's three-year, $27.7 million contract as the absolute floor.

"Lastly, the Suns desperately need his offensive production and don't have the resources to replace it on the open market. It's not like knockdown gunners who can also run the offense in a pinch are growing on trees," wrote Grant Hughes.

"Gillespie should expect a four-year deal worth at least $40 million, a tremendous payoff for a player who was on the verge of slipping out of the league 18 months ago."

That seems on par with what's fair, though Gillespie and his camp may be aiming for something just a bit higher. According to ESPN NBA analyst Bobby Marks, Gillespie's next deal must be for at least two seasons and a $14.9 million salary.

However the financials crumble, Gillespie was fairly vocal about wanting to stay with Phoenix.

"It hasn't changed. I still want to be here. The front office knows that. Everybody knows that in the building. I'm sure we'll figure it out when that time comes," Gillespie said after the season concluded.

NBA free agent negotiations can begin on June 30.