PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have found some rhythm after a slow start to the season.

Phoenix (9-7) has now gone 4-0 on its current five-game road trip and is 8-2 in its last 10 games following Monday night's 123-119 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans (5-14).

The Suns are now in ninth place in the Western Conference as they look to continue to climb in the standings.

Here were three of the biggest takeaways from the win over New Orleans:

Suns Continue to Find Ways to Win

Nov 23, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) reacts after dunking the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pelicans, who have now lost 10 of their last 11 games, were not a good matchup on paper for the Suns even with their recent struggles.

New Orleans likes to play downhill and win the paint, and it was successful in doing so against Phoenix with a 62-44 advantage in points in the paint and 49-42 advantage in the rebounding battle, including 17 offensive rebounds.

Despite this and 28 points from Jordan Poole off the bench and 25 from Zion Williamson, the Suns were still able to come out on top and weather the storm by making big plays down the stretch.

Phoenix's bench has been its better unit compared to the starters all year, but Monday night Jalen Green (25 points), Devin Booker (22 points, eight assists, five rebounds), Dillon Brooks (16 points, seven assists and five rebounds) and Miles Bridges (14 points, 11 rebounds, five assists) all made timely contributions.

No matter where the production comes from, the Suns have managed to find ways to win games, which is all that matters in the end.

"To win on the road, no matter where it is, no matter what time of year, you need to show your toughness. I thought our group did it overall," Suns coach Jordan Ott said postgame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"I thought it was everyone there on the court, late-game plays don't always go as scripted or schemed. Sometimes you just got to make a play, and I thought those five guys at the end of the day really showed their heart, showed their competitiveness, showed their grit."

Numbers from NOLA 📊



Green: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL

Booker: 22 PTS, 8 AST, 5 REB, 3 STL, 1 BLK

Gillespie: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST

Brooks: 16 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB, 1 STL

Bridges: 14 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL

Maluach: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK

Ighodaro: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK

Goodwin:… pic.twitter.com/xoJGoW9m3e — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 24, 2026

Collin Gillespie Comes Up Big Again

Nov 23, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) reacts to a basket with guard Collin Gillespie (12) during overtime against the Phoenix Suns at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns' bench might not have delivered its usual strong collective performance, but Collin Gillespie continued to come up big when the Suns needed it most.

After going back to the locker room to have a potential knee injury checked out in the third quarter, Gillespie came back and scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Suns went small with Gillespie alongside Booker, Green, Brooks and Bridges to close out the game, and Gillespie put together an impressive performance on both ends of the floor.

"Just try to make winning plays and help the team win in whatever way I can," Gillespie said postgame (via Rankin).

After he struggled to find a rhythm early in the season, Gillespie is now averaging 14.9 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.9% from 3-point range over the last seven games.

Collin Gillespie, winning basketball player.



Watch him work then talk his talk. pic.twitter.com/gnclCOirNc — Stephen PridGeon-Garner 🏁 (@StephenPG3) November 24, 2026

Suns Stay Perfect Against Teams Below .500

Nov 23, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates a basket with forward Dillon Brooks (4) and guard Devin Booker (15) during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns continue to win the games they are supposed to, as they are now 6-0 against teams that come into matchups below .500.

Phoenix had a gauntlet of a schedule to start the year, which contributed to its 1-5 start, but has since shown it can handle business against teams near the bottom of the standings.

The Suns need to prove that this can translate against top teams and will have a chance to do so with their next two games against the Houston Rockets (13-5) Wednesday night and Dallas Mavericks (10-7) Friday night.