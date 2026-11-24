PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak to four games tonight when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Phoenix (8-7), which has gone 7-2 in its last nine games, is 6-1 against teams currently below .500, and the Pelicans sit at 5-13 after losing their last three games.

The Suns will once again be completely healthy outside of Mark Williams, who remains sidelined after tearing his labrum in his left shoulder in the offseason.

Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fascitis), Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) and Trendon Watford (right ankle sprain) will all be out for the Pelicans.

Suns' Starters vs. Pelicans

Nov 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) posts up against Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Oso Ighodaro

This has been the Suns' starting lineup for every game of this 7-2 stretch, but they are still working to find consistency with each other as the bench has carried a lot of the load all year.

This could be a big game for Booker, who always seems to play well in New Orleans in front of his friends and family who make the drive from Moss Point, Mississippi, where he went to high school. Booker has averaged 36.4 points in his last five games on the road against the Pelicans.

A lot of eyes have been on Green with recent trade rumors and will continue to be tonight with New Orleans being frequently mentioned as a trade suitor for him in a potential deal involving Murray, who requested a trade a couple of weeks ago. Green has played great defense as of late, but remains inconsistent offensively as he tries to fit into his new role.

Brooks has been playing his best basketball of the season on this road trip, averaging 20.7 points on 51% shooting, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds over the last three games. Coach Jordan Ott has had Brooks play more with the bench unit since the start of the trip, which has boded well so far.

Bridges is leading the Suns averaging 7.1 rebounds per game and is coming off an efficient 18-point, nine-rebound, four-assist performance in Phoenix's 111-101 victory over the Utah Jazz Friday.

Ighodaro's numbers haven't jumped off the page this season, but he has brought stability at times with his ability to be a connector offensively. The Suns would like to see Ighodaro's rebounding improve.

Tonight's game will tip off shortly after 6 p.m. MST.