PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have turned things around on their road trip, and their recent placement in NBA power rankings shows.

Phoenix, now sitting at 9-7 after their fourth-straight win, have had an incredible turnaround during their road trip.

Where they fell across different power rankings this week:

NBA.com: 17 (20 last week)

John Schuhmann: "The much bigger difference between the Suns’ 1-5 start (124.5 points allowed per 100 possessions) and this 7-2 stretch (110.3 allowed per 100) has been on defense. Some of that is opponent 3-point shooting, but they’ve also been forcing more turnovers and rebounding better while fouling less. Their win in Sacramento on Wednesday was just the second time that the Suns have outscored their opponent from the free throw line."

The Athletic: 17 (20 last week)

Law Murray: "I made it to Phoenix last week, where the Suns starters left a bad impression on me. But then the Suns went on the road and swept the week, starting with a win in Denver on zero days’ rest. In 47 minutes, the four-man lineup of Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Miles Bridges outscored foes 123-98. A solid week for them, and a solid weekend for Eddie Johnson."

ClutchPoints: 17 (21 last week)

Brett Siegel: "From 3-6 to 8-7, the Phoenix Suns have turned things around and are back on track in the Western Conference standings due to contributions across the board outside of Devin Booker.

"Although this team is still trying to figure things out on the interior without Mark Williams and they have a clear need for a point guard, the Suns have ranked inside the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency over their last six games. In this span, Miles Bridges has stepped up to average 6.0 rebounds per game, and Collin Gillespie has scored 10+ points in five of his last six games."

NBC: 16 (18 last week)

Kurt Helin: "Something to be thankful for: Collin Gillespie. All the rumors around the Suns’ trade interest in Dejounte Murray — and all that buzz is coming out of New Orleans and Murray’s camp, not Phoenix or the Suns — are based on the idea that the Suns need a point guard. Except the Suns have a quality point guard on the roster already in Gillespie. After a slow start to the season, Gillespie has found a groove of late, and it might be time to move him into the starting lineup ahead of the slumping Jalen Green."