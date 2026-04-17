PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are set for battle later tonight at Mortgage Matchup Center in a game that will decide the West's final playoff seed.

Either side can get the win tonight in what will be the fifth meeting between the two teams. From start to finish, there should be fireworks in some form or fashion to conclude NBA play-in tournament festivities:

Stephen Curry Goes For 40

Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles on the court after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Momma, there goes that man.

The Warriors' comeback against the Los Angeles Clippers was spurred by Curry's magic second half after struggling in the fourth. Golden State, in terms of scoring, will be heavily reliant on his shooting once again.

Curry is different gravy in terms of his ability to take over a game, but the Suns have (somewhat) limited his ability to do damage with no 30-point performances this year against Phoenix.

However, the Warriors will need Curry to again put on a superhero cape. He's had four 40-burgers this season, and when Golden State needs him the most, he'll put on a show even if he draws a tough defensive assignment such as Dillon Brooks or Jordan Goodwin.

Speaking of Brooks:

Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks Both Get T'd Up

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Okay, so maybe this isn't quite a bold prediction as it is entertaining.

Tonight is expected to produce fireworks in many ways, though after whistles holds potential to be must-see television.

Brooks and Draymond Green are notorious in their own respective rights in terms of trash talk and trying to gain the mental edge. Especially with the stakes as high as they are, every little advantage is needed.

Players such as Brooks and Green know that. More so, you think those respective personalities are going to allow the other to dictate their presence and physicality on the court?

Tensions will flare. Words will be said, and maybe some extra curricular activity will ensue — just make sure you have your popcorn ready.

Suns Pull Off Overtime Win

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns have won just one matchup against Golden State, which came via a game-winning free throw with 0.4 seconds left back in December. Phoenix has lost their other three matchups against the Warriors, though two of those losses were by four points or less.

Tonight, everything's on the line. While Steve Kerr is a far more polished and established coach than Jordan Ott, the Suns do have home court advantage with a better supporting cast around their respective star player.

Nothing about this matchup seems to be easy for either side, but the Suns aren't going to make history tonight by becoming the first seventh seed to miss out on the playoffs entirely.

Curry will have his, but the Suns' depth will be able to counteract Golden State's reserves and squeak out a tight win that goes an extra period.