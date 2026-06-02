Dillon Brooks Takes Offseason to New Heights — Literally

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into the future with Dillon Brooks potentially securing a long-term contract extension this summer.

Until then, the player will enjoy the offseason and rest after a career year in the NBA, averaging nearly 21 points per game and helping redefine the Suns' culture after arriving via trade last summer.

Typically players challenge themselves in a few different ways in the offseason. Or going somewhere to unwind after a long and demanding season.

Brooks, perhaps to no surprise, took a different path.

He posted a selfie on his Instagram story of him in flight school.

Congrats to Dillon Brooks on finishing flight school 🫡 pic.twitter.com/CxrL0OpzVs — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 1, 2026

The concept of Brooks, one of the NBA's most hated players, flying a plane is what makes this entire thing hilarious. But if he can get in the heads of some of the world's best athletes while performing at a high level, perhaps being up in the sky is a bit easier for Brooks compared to the average population.

It's been a fun offseason for the Villain so far, as he was spotted court-side for what's now been used as a meme following his hate watch of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the postseason.

“I might go somewhere on a beach," Brooks told reporters at exit interviews following the season.

"Last year I did Tokyo. I was walking around too much. I want to be on a beach somewhere, maybe like the Bahamas or something. Kick back, get a tan, and have my first drink."

Brooks has one year remaining on his contract, though it sounds as if the Suns want to get something done with the forward.

"When I talk about culture and identity and toughness and care and work ethic. That's Dillon Brooks. Dillon Brooks made a massive jump. A lot of you will talk about his offense, and he made a massive jump, and he earned that," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said after the season.

"He's in early, he stays late, he comes in after the games, and shoots. Comes in the morning before the games — this is in the playoffs. This is before the season. This is in the middle of season. You get what you deserve in life. You earn it, and he earned it.

"... He cares. I love him. I love having him here. I've said that. I said that we targeted him, and he's helped change the identity."

If Brooks inks an extension as expected, perhaps we can see a victory lap taken up in the sky.