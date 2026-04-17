3 Key Players Questionable for Suns vs Warriors Play-In Matchup

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have two notable players on their injury report for tomorrow's play-in finale against the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix added starting center Mark Williams to the report as questionable with left foot soreness.

Williams had four points, four rebounds and three blocks in Tuesday's opening play-in loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, but played just five of his 22 minutes in the second half.

Grayson Allen is also once again listed as questionable with a left hamstring strain after missing the last two games with the injury he suffered in last Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"He seems to be making progress," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Allen after practice earlier today. "It's the hamstring, so it's one of those soft tissues things. It's: 'Can he sprint?' So that's where we're at ... (we'll) see how fast he can progress (by tomorrow)."

The Warriors, who defeated the Los Angeles Clippers last night to advance to this matchup as the 10 seed, listed Kristaps Porzingis, who had 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting against the Clippers, as questionable with right ankle soreness.

Golden State will continue to be without Jimmy Butler (right ACL surgery), Moses Moody (left patellar tendon surgery) and Quinten Post (right foot injury management).

The winner of tomorrow's game will advance to play the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, while the loser will be eliminated as Phoenix will look to avoid being the first No. 7 seed not to make the playoffs from the play-in.

More on Suns vs Warriors

Feb 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) as Stephen Curry yells from the bench in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns struggled against the Warriors this season, going 3-1 against them, but this is a much different group than who Phoenix saw earlier in the year.

Phoenix has yet to play Golden State with Porzingis, and the Warriors had to shuffle a lot around since they lost Butler to a torn ACL in late January.

However, the one constant the Warriors have is the pairing of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who both came up huge in last night's victory over L.A. as Curry had 35 points and Green recorded four steals while holding Kawhi Leonard to just seven points in the second half.

Curry came up huge in the last two quarters, scoring 27 points in them, and hit several timely shots down the stretch.

He will always be at the top of the scouting report offensively because of everything he has accomplished in his career and his ability to still score points in bunches despite coming back from injury just a couple weeks ago.

"Looked like the same Steph Curry," Ott said of Curry after watching him last night. "You can guard him for how many ever minutes you think you're guarding him, and then all of a sudden, an explosion happens.

"And, everyone has to try the same game plan with him, try to take him off the three point line. And he somehow does it night after night in the biggest moment. So not really a surprise. We've seen him do it many times before."

Tomorrow's game tips off at 7:00 p.m. MST.