The Suns Risk Losing One of Their Best Bargains This Summer

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have a few big free agent decisions to make this summer after a successful run to the Western Conference postseason.

Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Mark Williams headline Phoenix's free agent class for 2026. Williams is a known commodity in the NBA world while Gillespie burst on the scene this past season thanks to his scoring ability.

Goodwin sits somewhere in the middle, as he's not exactly lighting up the offensive end though he's Phoenix's top on-ball defender.

That doesn't always get national recognition, and as such Goodwin's pending free agency makes him a "bargain bin" player according to Bleacher Report.

"Goodwin ranked in the 90th percentile or better in screen navigation, perimeter isolation defense and matchup difficulty, according to BBall Index. The only players to do the same in as many minutes while covering a wider range of positions were Lu Dort, Jaden McDaniels and Herb Jones," Dan Favale wrote.

"At the other end, Goodwin makes up for his lack of on-ball versatility with general movement and a nose for grabbing his team's misses. He has never ranked lower than the 97th percentile in offensive rebounding relative to his position."

The Suns do have Early Bird rights on Goodwin as he enters restricted free agency.

Goodwin's willingness to do dirty work made him a favorite of Suns coach Jordan Ott, who has tried to instill a sense of physicality and hustle among Phoenix's culture shift.

Goodwin profiles as precisely that, and quite frankly Goodwin's absence would hurt — even if the Suns were somehow able to get a replacement in Jonathan Isaac this summer.

Goodwin was the recipient of Phoenix's Majerle Hustle Award, which is awarded annually to the player who most personifies the hustle and grit of Suns legend Dan Majerle.

”The second five. We always talk about on the bench, we want to get in there and change the speed of the game and change the energy. Goodie (Jordan Goodwin) does so much good stuff for us, rebounding, guarding, picking up full every possession," Suns center Oso Ighodaro said of Goodwin earlier this season.

"He brings a spark to the game that we need each and every night.”

That's a common sentiment shared among the Suns' locker room, whether it be players or coaches.

It feels odd to label a second unit player as a mandatory re-sign, though Goodwin's profile and his ability to push the Suns forward makes him a no-brainer.