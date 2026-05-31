Suns Could Get Second Chance at Coveted Trade Target

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' opportunity to add talent this offseason won't exactly come easy.

Thanks to a hefty mix of prioritizing internal additions and limited resources in spending, draft and trade capital, the Suns will have to make small improvements between the margins.

That could come in the form of a previous trade deadline target in Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who is expected to be waived by the Magic this summer.

Isaac found himself on our list of nine trade targets before the Suns ultimately opted for a different direction:

"Isaac is averaging career lows in points (3.0) and minutes per game (10.4), so the Suns would be taking a flier on him joining their rotation while giving up a rotation piece in either O'Neale or Allen," wrote Brendan Mau.

"Isaac's length and athleticism would be a fit, but it's a matter of if the Suns believe he would be a big part of their team."

That was months ago — does Isaac still fit in Phoenix's plans?

Bright Side of the Sun's John Voita says absolutely.

"And if we’re talking about players who fit the mold of the identity Phoenix built last season, Isaac checks plenty of boxes," he wrote. "He’s physical, he plays with an edge, and he brings the kind of defensive mentality that helped define the 2025–26 Suns. That’s why he’s somebody I’d absolutely like to see Phoenix explore."

Isaac will hit the open market after completing just one of a four-year, $59 million contract that would have paid him just under $15 million annually through the next few seasons. What the soon to be 29-year-old would garner on the open market is very much to be determined, though he'll likely take a paycut.

Isaac's health has absolutely been a road block in his career, though his upside on the defensive side of the floor could be vital for the Suns come playoff time if he were to join.

Phoenix will have top priorities in players such as Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin to re-sign. Staying under the luxury tax line to completely reset it after another season could also be on Phoenix's mind, which makes Isaac's potential arrival an interesting debate.

Yet the Suns proved they were playoff capable last season. There won't be many available avenues to add viable outside talent this summer, though Isaac's expected availability could be something the Suns explore.