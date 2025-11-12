5 Big Questions About Suns–Mavericks Tonight

The Phoenix Suns are on the road tonight as the Dallas Mavericks play host to NBA Wednesday night action.

Phoenix, currently riding a three-game winning streak, hopes to continue that success against a Mavericks team that just fired general manager Nico Harrison.

A short preview with our friend Jeremy Brener from Dallas Mavericks On SI:

The Mavericks are off to a slow start this season - what’s going on in Dallas?

Brener: The Mavericks are putting Cooper Flagg into the fire already by asking him to take on some point guard responsibilities. It's a lot for a rookie to get involved early on, even if he is the No. 1 overall pick and a generational talent.

The Mavs sorely miss Kyrie Irving as they are still struggling to find some structure in the offense. Not to mention Anthony Davis has also been in and out of the lineup with injuries.

What’s been the overall reaction to Nico Harrison’s departure?

Brener: This move couldn't have happened soon enough. The minute he traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, he signed his pink slip. It just didn't arrive until this week.

When the home crowd is chanting "Fire Nico!" during the Mavericks free throws in a close game like it did in a two-point loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, a change had to be made for the sake of the team.

Who’s one Mavericks player Suns fans should know before tonight begins?

Brener: Brandon Williams is probably the Mavericks player flying under the radar the most. He's the one that's been tasked with figuring out the Mavs point guard problem.

Williams scored 19 points in his most recent game against the Bucks, his first start of the season. The Mavs will count on Williams to get the offense running against a Suns team that is coming off of a 23-point victory.

How can Dallas win tonight?

Brener: The Mavs made a sacrifice to the basketball gods by firing Harrison and that should lead to a more positive atmosphere at the American Airlines Center against the Suns. That could lead to some of the Mavericks' energy, but they should also win if Flagg can have a strong showing.

Flagg is coming off a career-high 26 points against the Bucks and the Mavs need him in order to be successful.

Final game prediction?

Brener: The Mavs should give the Suns some trouble at times tonight, but I don't believe it will be enough. The Suns are hot right now and they should continue their run as the Mavs are still trying to figure things out.

Suns 114, Mavericks 108

