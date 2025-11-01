Devin Booker Leads Suns’ Defensive Breakthrough in Win Over Jazz
The Phoenix Suns got their revenge against the visiting Utah Jazz on Friday night in their group play opener for the NBA Cup in 118-96 fashion.
The Suns overcame a four-game losing streak to beat the Jazz.
Phoenix used a 23-2 first-quarter run to take full control of the game. The Suns out-scored the Jazz in the quarter, 34 to 17.
"Our energy, our pressure, we talked about it," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the game. "Setting the tone early. Back-to-back games, we made it a big deal after we came home off the road trip on starting games better."
Phoenix led by as many as 24 in the second quarter even though it managed to score just 17 points. The Suns responded with strong third and fourth quarters, scoring 29 and 35 points.
Devin Booker Paves Path for Suns Win
The Suns responded in more ways than one, thanks to the play of Devin Booker. He had 12 points in the first quarter, and made sure to set the tone defensively. Booker's overall impact is what triggered the big start, according to Ott. Booker's offense
"The pressure is something we need every night," he said. "That's going to be a part of who we are and how we play.
"When you can set the tone with it with your starting group, that's hard to come out and pick up full court. You saw Book's energy to start the game, that is tone-setting start and when you get a guy like that who has done so much in his NBA career to get out there and pick up full court, that shows.
You don't have to talk about anything, that's leadership."
Phoenix's defense forced 21 turnovers and scored 29 points off the giveaways. The Suns had 10 steals in the game.
The Suns entered the game near the bottom of the league by allowing 123 points per contest. Friday's game marked the first time under Jordan Ott the Suns allowed fewer than 100 points.
Phoenix forced the Jazz to take bad shots and shoot below 40 percent (37.5). Markkanen led the way with 33 points. Keyonte George had 17 points, nine assists and eight boards.
Additionally, Phoenix's defense managed to slow Markkanen, though he still had 33 points and is someone who has given the Suns past troubles. Markkanen scored 51 points in the Suns' overtime loss this past weekend.
The Suns needed a strong performance. After they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by one point on Wednesday, they were left answering for their turnovers.
Phoenix had committed 21 turnovers, leading their coach to joke they should kick the basketball out of bounds rather than give it away. He also promised the Suns would figure it out.
Friday's game was a positive change. The Suns hope to keep it up on Sunday versus the San Antonio Spurs.